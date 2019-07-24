Reviewing Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Sporting Goods Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has 53.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 67.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.70% of all Sporting Goods Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0.00% 10.40% 5.30% Industry Average 3.46% 11.93% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet Holdings Corp. N/A 24 17.80 Industry Average 99.63M 2.88B 14.18

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 1.00 2.31

With consensus price target of $26.5, Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a potential upside of 0.57%. As a group, Sporting Goods Stores companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Acushnet Holdings Corp. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acushnet Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acushnet Holdings Corp. 1.83% 2.13% 3.86% -2.93% 6.52% 16.23% Industry Average 5.36% 4.56% 10.32% 7.80% 8.81% 20.29%

For the past year Acushnet Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Liquidity

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 0.48 Quick Ratio. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Acushnet Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acushnet Holdings Corp. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs and manufactures golf balls, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes and gloves, as well as outerwear, apparel, and socks, under the FootJoy brand. It sells its products through retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.