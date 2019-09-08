Reviewing Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)’s results

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 133 1.33 N/A 8.37 16.04 Rogers Corporation 156 2.71 N/A 4.82 32.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acuity Brands Inc. and Rogers Corporation. Rogers Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Acuity Brands Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Acuity Brands Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.3% Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Acuity Brands Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Rogers Corporation’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acuity Brands Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Rogers Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Rogers Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acuity Brands Inc. and Rogers Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rogers Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Acuity Brands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.18% and an $166.33 consensus target price. Competitively Rogers Corporation has a consensus target price of $200, with potential upside of 46.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rogers Corporation looks more robust than Acuity Brands Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acuity Brands Inc. and Rogers Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Rogers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76% Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Rogers Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rogers Corporation beats Acuity Brands Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.