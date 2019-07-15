Reviewing Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.37 N/A 7.95 17.20 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.57 N/A 0.65 11.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RF Industries Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Acuity Brands Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Acuity Brands Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than RF Industries Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acuity Brands Inc. and RF Industries Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 22.1% 18.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Acuity Brands Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. RF Industries Ltd.’s 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Acuity Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. RF Industries Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Inc. and RF Industries Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RF Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Acuity Brands Inc. is $166.33, with potential upside of 27.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acuity Brands Inc. and RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 37.4% respectively. 0.1% are Acuity Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are RF Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% RF Industries Ltd. -1.06% 15.35% 2.62% -12.47% 19.04% 2.48%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. has stronger performance than RF Industries Ltd.

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats RF Industries Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.