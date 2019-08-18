Reviewing Actuant Corporation (ATU)’s and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s results

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.14 N/A -0.25 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.74 N/A 0.65 38.81

Table 1 demonstrates Actuant Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Actuant Corporation’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Actuant Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Actuant Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.68% for Actuant Corporation with consensus target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Actuant Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Actuant Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.