Reviewing Actuant Corporation (ATU)’s and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s results

Both Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.13 N/A -0.25 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 351 6.97 N/A 10.41 34.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Actuant Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Actuant Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 3.56% for Actuant Corporation with average price target of $23. Competitively Roper Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $358.67, with potential downside of -2.21%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Actuant Corporation is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Actuant Corporation shares and 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44%

For the past year Actuant Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats Actuant Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.