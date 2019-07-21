Reviewing Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)’s and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s results

Both Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) compete on a level playing field in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard Inc. 46 4.70 N/A 1.92 24.17 Sea Limited 24 15.06 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Activision Blizzard Inc. and Sea Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard Inc. 0.00% 16% 10% Sea Limited 0.00% 0% -43.8%

Liquidity

Activision Blizzard Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sea Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sea Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Activision Blizzard Inc. and Sea Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Sea Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s upside potential is 20.51% at a $54.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Sea Limited’s consensus price target is $26.33, while its potential downside is -24.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Activision Blizzard Inc. looks more robust than Sea Limited as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Activision Blizzard Inc. and Sea Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 41.2%. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.22% of Sea Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Activision Blizzard Inc. -1.15% 1.16% 3.84% -15.87% -35.45% -0.62% Sea Limited 4.11% 8.25% 61.21% 107.62% 144.98% 126.15%

For the past year Activision Blizzard Inc. has -0.62% weaker performance while Sea Limited has 126.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Activision Blizzard Inc. beats Sea Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content. It also publishes subscription-based massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and strategy and role-playing games. In addition, the company maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games. Further, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, game specialty stores, and consumers through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for GarenaÂ’s prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.