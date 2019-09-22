Reviewing Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Activision Blizzard Inc. has 90.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Activision Blizzard Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Activision Blizzard Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 10.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Activision Blizzard Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard Inc. N/A 47 25.45 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Activision Blizzard Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 4.43 2.63

$60.8 is the consensus target price of Activision Blizzard Inc., with a potential upside of 11.03%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 93.08%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Activision Blizzard Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Activision Blizzard Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Activision Blizzard Inc. 4.01% 2.61% 0.37% 5.25% -33% 4.66% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Activision Blizzard Inc. has weaker performance than Activision Blizzard Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Activision Blizzard Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Activision Blizzard Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Activision Blizzard Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content. It also publishes subscription-based massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and strategy and role-playing games. In addition, the company maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games. Further, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, game specialty stores, and consumers through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.