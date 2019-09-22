Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 1.6% respectively. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.