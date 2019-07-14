Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 78.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.