Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 61.21 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.29 beta means Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 129.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 18.46% and its consensus target price is $74.43.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 44.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.