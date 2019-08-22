Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 280.12% and its consensus price target is $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.