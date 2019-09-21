Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential downside is -65.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 83.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.