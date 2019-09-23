Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 243.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.