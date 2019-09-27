Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3173.83 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 95.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 95.3%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.