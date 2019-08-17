Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 36.31 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 392.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 44.7%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.