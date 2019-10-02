Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,032,967,032.97% -213.7% -140.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.