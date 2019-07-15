Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.54 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.29 beta indicates that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 28.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.