Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CohBar Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 9.4%. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.