Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 74% respectively. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.