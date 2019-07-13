Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 365.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 7.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.