Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 average price target and a 62.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.