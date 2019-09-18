Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.9, with potential upside of 1.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 0%. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.