Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 64.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.