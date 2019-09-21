Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,225.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 61.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.