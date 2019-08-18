Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

This is a contrast between Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.