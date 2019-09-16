Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.