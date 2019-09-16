Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.