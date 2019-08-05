Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

