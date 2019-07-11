Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.98 N/A 0.49 19.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.