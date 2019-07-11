Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.98
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
