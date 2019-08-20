Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.