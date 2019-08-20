Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.