Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.