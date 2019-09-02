Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.