Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.