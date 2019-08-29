Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
