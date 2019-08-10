Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

We are comparing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.