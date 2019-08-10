Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

We are comparing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.