Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
