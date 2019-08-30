Reviewing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.