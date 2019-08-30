Reviewing Acorn International Inc. (ATV)’s and Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s results

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses businesses, Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV) and Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International Inc. 25 1.29 N/A 16.27 1.08 Overstock.com Inc. 16 0.35 N/A -6.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorn International Inc. and Overstock.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorn International Inc. and Overstock.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Overstock.com Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Acorn International Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Overstock.com Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acorn International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Overstock.com Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Acorn International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Overstock.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acorn International Inc. and Overstock.com Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Overstock.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Overstock.com Inc. has a consensus target price of $51, with potential upside of 211.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorn International Inc. and Overstock.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 65.7%. 1.5% are Acorn International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Overstock.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorn International Inc. -4.28% -14.53% -38.44% -24.57% -29.14% -15.68% Overstock.com Inc. 17.84% 77.32% 81.47% 24.9% -37.36% 65.83%

For the past year Acorn International Inc. has -15.68% weaker performance while Overstock.com Inc. has 65.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorn International Inc. beats Overstock.com Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers approximately 250 products under electronic learning, health, collectibles, mobile phone, and kitchen and household product categories. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Partner. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games. The company also provides handcraft, fresh produce and other food, and insurance products. Overstock.com, Inc. sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through the United States based third party logistics providers to international customer. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Midvale, Utah.