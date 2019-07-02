Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1.00% -0.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

$33 is the average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 339.41%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.26%. With higher possible upside potential for Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.