Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.37 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 337.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.7%. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.