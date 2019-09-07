Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.21% at a $6.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 10.26% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.