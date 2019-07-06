Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.87 N/A -0.43 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.28 beta indicates that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 348.37% and an $33 average target price. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 379.26%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.