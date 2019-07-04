Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.88 N/A -0.43 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.28 beta means Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 337.09% upside potential. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $22.25, with potential upside of 150.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.8%. Insiders held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.