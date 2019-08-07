Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.47 N/A -0.43 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.47 N/A 3.10 67.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta means Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 420.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.67. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 28.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.5%. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.