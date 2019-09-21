Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

We are comparing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.52 N/A -0.43 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s beta is -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 91.12% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.