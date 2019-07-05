Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.96 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 337.09% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 60.60% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.7% respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.