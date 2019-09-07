Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

We are contrasting Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.44 N/A -0.43 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.86 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.21% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.