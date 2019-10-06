Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.10 15.81M -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,212,670,517.39% -1% -0.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 136,293,103.45% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 128.42% at a $6.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 26.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.