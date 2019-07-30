Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

This is a contrast between Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.82 N/A -0.43 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. From a competition point of view, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta which is 189.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 370.76% at a $33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.