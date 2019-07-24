Reviewing ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)’s and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s results

Both ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research Inc. 15 3.41 N/A 0.33 63.92 Brooks Automation Inc. 34 4.36 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACM Research Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 8.7% Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Liquidity

ACM Research Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Brooks Automation Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Brooks Automation Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACM Research Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of ACM Research Inc. shares and 0% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares. 56.1% are ACM Research Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Brooks Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACM Research Inc. 15.91% 38.28% 128.59% 82.01% 79.56% 96.23% Brooks Automation Inc. -0.23% 23.61% 21.49% 27.95% 30.04% 46.18%

For the past year ACM Research Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brooks Automation Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACM Research Inc. beats Brooks Automation Inc.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.