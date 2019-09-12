Reviewing ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)’s and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s results

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research Inc. 16 2.73 N/A 0.62 28.25 Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.12 N/A 3.57 13.84

Demonstrates ACM Research Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Applied Materials Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ACM Research Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ACM Research Inc. and Applied Materials Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4% Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19%

Liquidity

ACM Research Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Applied Materials Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Applied Materials Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACM Research Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 47.16% for ACM Research Inc. with average target price of $21. On the other hand, Applied Materials Inc.’s potential downside is -3.22% and its average target price is $49.6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ACM Research Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Materials Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACM Research Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 80.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of ACM Research Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2% Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79%

For the past year ACM Research Inc. was more bullish than Applied Materials Inc.

Summary

Applied Materials Inc. beats ACM Research Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.