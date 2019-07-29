Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -3.97 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 197.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 22.8%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.