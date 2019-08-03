Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|3.27
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 88.44% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 86.2% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.