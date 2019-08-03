Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 88.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 86.2% respectively. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.