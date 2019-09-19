Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.60 N/A -3.97 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 254.61% upside potential. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 386.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.