Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|3.60
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 254.61% upside potential. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 386.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
